Illinois Man Accused Of Driving 100MPH On U.S. 41

An Illinois man is arrested after deputies say he was driving 100 miles per hour on U.S. 41 in Gibson County. Brandon Carrithers, 29, is charges with reckless driving.

Last Friday night, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car for speeding along U.S. 41 near County Road 300 South. The deputy says Carrithers was driving 100 mph.

After a short investigation, Carrithers was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail. He has since posted a $900 bond.

