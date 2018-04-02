44News | Evansville, IN

Illinois Man Accused Of Driving 100MPH On U.S. 41

Illinois Man Accused Of Driving 100MPH On U.S. 41

April 2nd, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

An Illinois man is arrested after deputies say he was driving 100 miles per hour on U.S. 41 in Gibson County. Brandon Carrithers, 29, is charges with reckless driving.

Last Friday night, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car for speeding along U.S. 41 near County Road 300 South. The deputy says Carrithers was driving 100 mph.

After a short investigation, Carrithers was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail. He has since posted a $900 bond.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.