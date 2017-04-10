Home Illinois Illinois Man Accused in Child Pornography Case Reaches a Plea Deal April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Illinois man accused in a child pornography case reaches a plea deal in Gallatin County Court. 21-year-old Joshua McKinney pled guilty to three counts of child pornogrpahy as part of a plea agreement. McKinney admitted to photographing the genital of three minors under the age of 13 for sexual gratification.

Last Monday an Investigation was conducted after someone found lewd images of minors on McKinney’s cellphone. The phone was taken to police and the photos were reported.

Authorities investigated the claims and identified the victims then spoke with them along with their parents. Once the investigation concluded, McKinney was arrested and charged.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, McKinney received 36 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections; 12 years for each of the three counts, which will be served consecutively. He must serve 85%, or 30 years, of his sentence due to the nature of his offenses.

Joshua McKinney will have to register as a child sexual predator for the rest of his life.

