Illinois Legislatures Soon to Discuss Legalization of Marijuana

April 13th, 2017 Illinois

Two Illinois legislatures expect to begin public hearings next week to discuss the legalization of marijuana.

The topic may even become an issue in next year’s campaign for governor.

The two lawmakers say making Illinois the ninth state to allow adults to possess and consume cannabis would bring in $300 to 700 million in tax revenue each year.

The revenue director of Colorado is set to testify at a public hearing Wednesday.

The state legalized cannabis back in 2012 and has generated more than $200 million in taxes and fees since.

Colorado has less than half of Illinois’ population.

Although every major democrat soon to run for governor favors the legalization, Governor Bruce Rauner opposes the idea.

