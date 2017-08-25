Home Illinois Illinois Lawmakers Reaches Consensus on School Funding, Details Still Remain Unclear August 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

In Illinois, lawmakers say they’ve struck a tentative deal in the state’s school funding fight, but details are still being worked out. GOP Leaders say there’s an agreement in principle.

No one will comment on what the deal entails until they’ve reviewed the final drafts. There’s wide agreement that the state’s 20-year-old school funding formula is unfair.

Democrats and Republicans, however, have disagreed over how to fix it. The budget that got approved last month over Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s objections requires a new formula for schools to get state money this year.

Rauner says he looks forward to seeing a permanent agreement being reached.

