Illinois Lawmakers Propose Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal to tax sugary drinks. Senate Bill 9, known as Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Act, states that any drink, with five grams or more of sugar, would be taxed one cent per ounce of bottled beverages sold or offered for sale to consumers.

Part of the money from these sales would go to the Tax Compliance and Administration Fund and the rest of the money would be put into the General Revenue Fund. If the tax is approve it would bring in about $650 million a year for the state.

Other cities to pass this sugary drink tax include Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland, and Albany in California along with Boulder, Colorado.

