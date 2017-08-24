Home Illinois Illinois Lawmakers Pass New Hate Crime Bill That Addresses Technology August 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Lawmakers pass a new law to strengthen the state’s current Hate Crimes Law by addressing technology in Illinois. A hate crime is a crime committed on someone’s religion, race, national origin, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The new law now includes the use of cyberstalking, transmission of obscene messages, and certain acts of intimidation.

Lawmakers say this addresses the increasing use of technology to attack victims.

