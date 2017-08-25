Home Illinois Illinois Lawmakers to Pass New Gender Pricing Bill August 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

To some it seems only fair the same price on products for both men and women. But on average, women pay seven percent more for products than men, according to Marketplace.com.

It’s all a problem of the past for Illinois residents thanks to a new bill signed into law. It will now be illegal for businesses to charge women more than men for things like salon appointments and dry cleaning.

Starting New Year’s Day 2018, businesses will have to be more transparent and post the cost of specific services. Nevertheless, some still don’t think it’s a good idea.

State Senator Melinda Bush, who sponsored the bill, also move to repeal the state’s tax on feminine hygiene products.

