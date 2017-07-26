Illinois Lawmakers Discuss School Funding Plan

Monday, Illinois lawmakers were back in Springfield for their second special session of the summer.

They’re debating Senate Bill One. It’s a funding formula for schools in the state. Senate Bill One passed in the general assembly weeks ago but they have to send it to Governor Bruce Rauner.

He says the plan is a bail out for Chicago Public Schools because it gives that district millions of dollars for teacher pensions. He wants to use an amendatory veto to change that part of the bill.

However, some schools in the state say without the funding they may not be able to stay open for the entire year. 44News reached out to several districts in the viewing area.

All of them say they are planning on business as usual and will be fine this school year.

