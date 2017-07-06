Illinois Lawmakers Debate Over State Budget

After more than two years without a state budget, the Illinois house overrode Governor Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a $36(b) spending plan Thursday.

That includes the income tax hike lawmakers narrowly approved to fund it.

The house vote came two days after the Illinois senate quickly overrode the veto of bills approved by both chambers over the weekend.

Several republicans crossed party lines to vote against Rauner’s wishes.

The governor has called the budget plan “a disaster” but democrats and republicans who supported the legislation have said higher taxes, and not cuts alone, were necessary to balance the budget and rescue Illinois fiances.

In this case, the personal income tax would increase to 4.95 percent, and the corporate tax would rise to 7 percent.

House democrats have said the budget would provide enough surplus revenue to support $3(b) in borrowing, and generate up to $8(b) in funds to begin playing of the backlog.

The state has piled up $15(b) in unpaid bills and its credit rating was on the verge of junk status.

The override was delayed Thursday afternoon after the statehouse was put on lockdown.

Capitol police shut down the building after a woman spread a powdery substance in the governor’s office.

A woman was seen being led out of the house gallery in handcuffs a short time later, and emergency crews in yellow protective gear were seen searching her belongings and the governor’s office.

Several lawmakers who were not inside the capitol were kept out of the building until the situation was secured.

Authorities gave the all-clear and said the powder was not a biological agent.

Comments

comments