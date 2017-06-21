Home Illinois Illinois Lawmakers Debate State Budget at Special Session June 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

Wednesday marks the start of a special session for Illinois lawmakers.

It’s a last ditch effort to figure out a state budget before the end of the fiscal year. A lot is at stake if this special session comes up short.

The Department of Transportation says they’ll stop all construction work across the state. The Megamillions and Powerball games say they’ll stop selling.

And the state’s credit rating will take another hit. In an address Tuesday night Governor Bruce Rauner pleaded for a final deal.

Governor Rauner has been urging the general assembly to find a way to compromise with his turnaround agenda since taking office in 2015.

He says the plan republicans have come up with fits the bill.

