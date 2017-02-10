Home Illinois Illinois Lawmakers Aim To Make Obama’s Birthday A Holiday February 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois Pinterest

Several Illinois lawmakers are calling for former President Barack Obama’s birthday to become a state holiday. If the law passes, August 4th would become the state’s 13th official day off.

The two bills in the House, would make August 4th a “Legal Holiday,” meaning government offices would shut down, and schools and businesses would have the option of closing.

Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration argued Illinois would lose $16,000,000 in productivity from state workers having a paid, non-working holiday.

California had a similar state holiday for Ronald Reagan when he was alive, but that holiday did not call for a state shutdown.

