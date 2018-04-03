Home Illinois Illinois Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Reduce Robocalls April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Recent reports show more than 2.5 billion robocalls were made each month in 2017. Now one senator from Illinois says enough is enough and has a plan to make it stop. A pair of new bills in Illinois would make it easier for the state to step in and take action.

One would strengthen the Illinois automated dialers act by making it a separate violation to disguise caller ID information. A second measure would create the bipartisan Illinois automated dialing and solicitation task force.

They would study the penalties for violating the federal do not call list and explore ways to prevent automated calls.

The bills have yet to be discussed by the full Senate.

