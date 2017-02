Home Illinois Illinois Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Eliminate State Symbols February 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Illinois lawmaker is proposing a bill that would get rid of state symbols. Republican Senator Tom Rooney proposed the bill to get rid of state symbols such as the state bird, flower and state animal, among others. He said too many state symbols decreases the value of other symbols for the state. Sen. Rooney’s bill would only keep the state flag, seal, motto and song.

To see a list of the state symbols, visit Illinois State Symbols.

