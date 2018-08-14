Home Illinois Illinois Lawmaker Plans Panel Hearings to Discuss SIU Problems August 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

An Illinois lawmaker is planning trips to Edwardsville and Carbondale as part of his efforts to foster productive discussions around the future of higher education in Illinois in communities around the state in the coming months.

Southern Iillinois University recently lost its president and is the subject of state legislation to split its campuses.

According to a press release, State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch says he is bringing a legislative panel to Southern Illinois next week to hear about challenges and possible solutions for the SIU System and higher education in the state.

Welch is chairman of the Illinois House Higher Education Committee.

Welch expects to hear from officials, students and other stakeholders on a number issues about the SIU system.

The scheduled hearings will be:

1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20th, at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale

10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21st, at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville

