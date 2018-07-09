Home Illinois Illinois Investigating Fast Food Hiring Practices July 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

Illinois and 10 other states are going after a hiring practice they see in the fast food industry as, “unfair to low wage workers.”

The practice is called, “No-poach agreements.” In the agreements franchisees of various fast food restaurants promise not to hire employees of another franchisee from the same chain. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the practice hurts low wage workers and limits their ability to get better jobs.

The Attorneys General from Illinois, California, Massachusetts, The District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Maryland sent letters to eight fast food chains asking for documents related to no-poach agreements. The chains are Arby’s, Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, Pepeyes, and Wendy’s. Madigan says 80 percent of fast food franchisors have some kind of no-poach provisions in their franchise agreements.

Madigan is also asking anyone in Illinois who believes they may have been impacted by a no-poach agreement to contact her office at 844-740-5076.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments