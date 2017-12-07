Home Illinois Illinois Hunters Harvest More Than 8,000 Deer During Firearm Season December 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

There has been great weather for hunting lately and Illinois has announced a preliminary total for this year’s firearm deer hunting season.

According to our media partner WFIW Radio, Illinois hunters harvested a little more than 8,000 whitetail deer during the seven-day season.

This year’s total is up a little more than 500 from last year. Hunters in Wayne County along bagged more than 1,500 deer.

The Illinois muzzleloader hunting season is this weekend, Friday through the 10th.

Bow hunting runs through January 14th.

