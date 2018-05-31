Illinois House Approves $38.5B Budget Plan

The Illinois House gives final approval to a $38.5 billion budget for the 2019 fiscal year The budget is now headed to Governor Rauner’s desk.

Like the Senate vote, the House vote was also lopsided at 97 to 18. The spending plan does not include some controversial elements in Rauner’s proposed budget.

He was calling for local school districts and state universities and community colleges to take over pension costs which are currently paid by the state.

The budget includes an additional $350 million for K through 12 funding and increases higher education spending by 2 percent.

It also includes a voluntary buyout of certain pension benefits expected to save the state about $423 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

Gov. Rauner says this budget is the result of bipartisan effort and compromise and will sign it into law.

