Home Illinois Illinois Health Advocates Urging Trump to Save Obamacare December 30th, 2016 Matt Peak Illinois Pinterest

Illinois health advocates are asking Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump to save Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

The state opted out of having a state healthcare exchange, sending those without insurance to the federal health exchange. But it’s no secret that the incoming Trump administration wants to repeal and in theory replace Obamacare.

The Health and Hospital Association in Illinois is giving a stark warning to Trump, saying that eliminating the ACA could cost the state $11 billion and more than 80,000 jobs.

They also think repealing Obamacare would send the cost of heathcare through the roof.

Almost 10% of people in Illinois get their health insurance through the federal exchange.

Comments

comments