Illinois Hate Crime Bill Passes House

The Illinois House passed House Bill 3711, strengthening the state’s hate crime law. The measure increases penalties for individuals accused in crimes motivated by hatred and bias. It passed with an 89 to 22 vote.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said the measure is needed due to a national increase in crimes motivated by hate based on religion, race, and sexual orientation. The measure adds cyberstalking to the list of hate crimes.

The bill now moves to the senate.

Comments

comments