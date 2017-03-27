Home Illinois Illinois Hairstylists are Learning More About Domestic Abuse March 27th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois Pinterest

Illinois hairstylists are being taught to recognize signs of domestic violence and sexual assault and to know where their clients can get help.

The regulation was adopted in January. This is believed to be the first program of its kind in the nation.

Nearly 150 cosmetologists attended one of the first of these classes on Sunday at the convention center in Chicago.

Students were trained to look for a sudden change in demeanor, a reluctance to put on a robe at a spa, and tales or repeated insults from a spouse. These could be signs of an unhealthy or dangerous relationship.

Trainers urged hairstylists to be considerate listeners and to avoid blaming the victim.

The stylists were also given advice on how to point the client in the direction of professional support.

