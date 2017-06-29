Home Illinois Illinois Governor Has Yet to Sign 911 Bill June 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

The future of 911 in Illinois is a bit uncertain as the current 911 law expires Friday night.

Illinois lawmakers sent a measure to Governor Rauner to sign but that hasn’t happened yet.

Senate Bill 1839 would have extended 911 service in Illinois until the end of 2020.

It would also provide more money into 911 centers across the state.

First responders are asking the public to call Governor Rauner and urge him to sign the measure.

At least eight counties would lose 911 service if the bill isn’t signed by July 1st.

At that point, the state would no longer have authority to collect or pay 911 network bills.

Dozens of counties would lose 911 service within months when they run out of money.

