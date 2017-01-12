Home Illinois Illinois Governor Could Visit A Tri-State School Later This Year January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner could be stopping at a school in the tri-state later this year. He’s launched the #GovClassroomVisit for student in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Students can submit videos showcasing what they are learning and how, which is everything from Technology to hands-on assignments.

The videos should demonstrate students learning inside or outside the classroom. Gov. Rauner is planning a learning tour and visiting schools throughout Illinois.

Entries should not be any longer than five minutes in length. #GovClassroomVisit submissions will be taken from January 12th through February 10th at 5 p.m. At that time, the Governor’s office will select the three finalists.

Those finalists will be posted to his Facebook page, and the people of Illinois will be able to cast their vote to determine which school the governor visits first.

