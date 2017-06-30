Illinois Governor Vetoes 911 Bill

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes the 911 bill. Senate Bill 1839 would have extended 911 services in Illinois until the end of 2020. It would also provide more money in 911 centers across the state. Lawmakers will try to override this measure before Midnight.

At least eight counties will lose 911 service if the bill is not signed by July 1st. At that point, the state would no longer have authority to collect or pay 911 network bills.

Dozens of counties would lose 911 service within months when they run out of money.

