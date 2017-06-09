Illinois Governor Signs New Law

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signs a new law to reform the state’s bail process.

The idea is to help the state’s jail overcrowding issues.

If an offender is charged with a non-violent misdemeanor they won’t be given a cash bond.

Instead they could be given terms such as home monitoring, curfews or counseling.

And if a judge does set a cash bond and the offender can’t come up with the money another hearing on the bail must be held within seven days.

Governor Rauner says the idea is to make sure people can get back to work rather than sitting in jail.

Comments

comments