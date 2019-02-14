Illinois Governor Praises Passage of $15 Minimum Wage

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is excited to announce the state now has a higher minimum wage. Senate Bill 1 raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

He released this statement saying:

“Today is resounding victory for the 1.4 million Illinoisans who will soon get a hard-earned and well-deserved raise. After nearly a decade of delay, I applaud the House and Senate for passing a living wage with the fierce urgency this moment requires. Phasing in the minimum wage over the next six years will put $6,300 a year into the pockets of nearly a quarter of our state’s workforce and billions of dollars into local economies in every corner of our state. Whether you’re a home healthcare provider in McLeansboro or a janitor in Rockford, hardworking men and women across Illinois deserve a raise and will get one. After campaigning on a promise to put Springfield back on the side of working families, I will proudly sign this historic legislation in the days to come.

Lawmakers have been working for nearly a decade to raise the minimum wage despite claims from small business owners who are concerned with how they’re going to pay employees.

The wage would go from the current $8.25 an hour to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020. The wage would be raised to $10 an hour that July, then $1 a year every year until 2025.

