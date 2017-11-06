Home Illinois Illinois Governor Declares Statewide Harvest Emergency November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner declares the state’s first harvest emergency to help farmers and grain handlers with rain-related harvesting delays.

Our media partners at WFIW report the decision is designed to speed up crop transportation on state highways, allowing trucks hauling agricultural commodities to obtain a free permit to exceed the gross vehicle weight limit by 10%.

Local authorities can also waive permit requirements at their own discretion. These permits are not available for interstate highways.

This emergency is in effect for 45 days.

To sign up for a Harvest Season Emergency permit click here.

Comments

comments