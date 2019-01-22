Illinois Governor Announces Plans to Legalize Marijuana

As the Tri-State enters a new year, the Governor of Illinois has put in motion a plan to legalize marijuana.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker campaigned on legalizing marijuana. He says making the substance legal would be a benefit to the state in many ways such as growing jobs for the state—also an increase of revenue without raising taxes. Marijuana is legal in Illinois for medical use.

However, the idea of making it legal for recreational use is not something some in the state are in favor of.

“I would not like to see it legalized I think it would just bring up too many problems. Problems with the youth. Problems with addiction and things would just not be the same if it were legalized,” says Tom Logan of White County, IL.

Sheriff Doug Maier in Carmi, Illinois says allowing marijuana for recreation would cause more problems on the road.

“I think we still have a tremendous problem with driving under the influence of alcohol and if we add marijuana to that list we will see that problem increase we will see more fatalities on our roadways,” says Maier.

According to the Chambers Medical Group, although it is possible that marijuana legalization has increased the percentage of drivers who smoke the drug before driving, there is no data that proves that road safety is worsened by legalizing marijuana.

Despite those in opposition, some share Governor Pritzker’s view on the subject.

“I feel it should be legalized. I don’t use it myself. I don’t advocate using marijuana but if it is legalized it would be a boost of revenue in the state of Illinois and it could eliminate drug dealers because drug dealers need to be eliminated,” says Kenny Busby of White County, IL.

