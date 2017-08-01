Home Illinois Illinois Gov. Rauner Vetoes Portion of School Funding Bill August 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes part of the General Assembly’s school funding bill. Senate Bill One has been a major point of debate for weeks now.

The General Assembly’s version would have gave $215 million to the Chicago Public School System. Governor Rauner used his amendatory veto power to remove that block grant for Chicago’s teacher pensions.

He calls the bill a bail out for Chicago Public Schools. The bill, however, would change the way the state funds its districts overall, and provide more money to poorer and minority districts.

Rauner says he hopes the General Assembly will accept his changes to the bill so schools can receive their funding for this year. The next step would be for lawmakers to accept or deny the amendatory veto.

The Senate has 15 days to make a decision. Democrats already say they will override his veto.

