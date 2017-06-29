Home Illinois Illinois GOP Leader Resigns Amid Budget Crisis June 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The Senate Minority Leader in Illinois plans to resign amid the state’s budget crisis. Republican Christine Radogno says she is leaving her job at the end of business on Saturday, July 1st. That is also the start of a new fiscal year, and what could be the latest series in a series of missed deadlines lawmakers have had to pass a state budget.

Radogno currently represents the 41st District in northern Illinois. She is also the GOP Leader in the state.

She says while she has enjoyed her time serving in Springfield, “it’s time for a new Senate Republican Leader”.

Illinois lawmakers are nearing the end of their special session to potentially pass a budget.

Governor Bruce Rauner says Republicans have come up with a deal he would like to sign, but it hasn’t made it out of the General Assembly.

