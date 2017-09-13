Home Illinois Illinois A.G. Tells Police To Stay Out Of Immigration Issue September 13th, 2017 Warren Korff Illinois

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is telling police agencies they cannot stop and detain people on the sole basis of possible immigration violations.

In guidelines sent to police agencies the office says officers may not stop, search, or arrest someone based solely on whether the individual is undocumented. The guidelines go on to say police are not to participate in immigration enforcement activities, that any requests from Federal authorities to speak to someone who is detained should be taken as a request, not an obligation, and that police are not required to collect information about a person’s immigration status.

The guidelines come the same day Illinois joined a lawsuit to protect Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA) guarantees.

