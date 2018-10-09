Home Illinois Illinois FOP Urges Community to Support Tax Referendum October 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council is urging the community to support the Public Safety Tax Referendum on November 6th.

It is an effort to keep county residents safe without the need to raise property taxes.

A $900,000 budget shortfall without additional revenue could cause a major cutback for the already understaffed Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

Early voting has already begun in Saline County for the November 6th election. If the referendum passes it would cause the county’s public sales tax to increase from 0.75 to 1.50 percent.

That would result in a total public safety sales tax of a cent and a half per dollar on most retail purchases, or 1.50 for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.

