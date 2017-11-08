Home Illinois Illinois First Lady Partners with USO for Cards for Heroes November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

It’s almost time to send out your holiday cards and the First Lady of Illinois hopes you will consider sending one to our troops. Diana Rauner is partnering with the United Service Organizations and others for the 2017 holiday card drive for the military.

This program is designed to send cards to Illinois’ men and women in the service to lift their spirits and remind them someone is thinking about them while they’re so far from home.

If you want to take part in this card drive you can send your cards to USO of Illinois – Cards for Heroes at 333 South Wabash Avenue, 16th Floor, Chicago, Illinois.

Cards can also be dropped off at a local Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Veteran Service Office. Office locations can be found at Illinois Veterans.

Holiday cards can be mailed until November 20th.

