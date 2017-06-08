Illinois Faces Medicaid Financial Crisis

The state of Illinois is in trouble over health care bills.

A federal judge in Chicago says Illinois isn’t in compliance with court orders to promptly pay health care bills for low-income and other vulnerable groups.

She says the state violated the orders by putting state-mandated payments ahead of the medicaid bills.

Judge Joan Lefkow says officials “have not lived up to their agreements” in the civil case.

She adds the comptroller “faces an unenviable situation” in deciding which bills to pay, but her approach doesn’t comply with standing court orders.

Despite that criticism, Lefkow did not order Illinois to pay $2(b) in unpaid medicaid. That could have deepened the financial crisis.

Lefkow’s ruling instructs the state and medicaid recipients to negotiate a sufficient payment of bills to ensure critical medical care isn’t jeopardized.

