Illinois Election Results

Illinois Election Results

April 4th, 2017 Illinois

* Indicates winner:

Mayor of Fairfield, Illinois
*Brent Maguire (I) 807 – 52%
David Simpson (I) 388 – 25%
Tim Sullivan (I) 305 – 20%
Jim Garrett (I) 27 – 2%
Danny Brooks (I) 8 – 1%

Mayor of Shawneetown, Illinois
*David Barker 233 – 67%
Terry Williams 113 – 33%

Village of Omaha President (Gallatin County)
*Bob Lambert 62 – 60%
Dennis West 35 – 34%
Waylon Rider 6 – 3%

Village of Ridgway, Illinois President
*Rebecca Mitchell 121 – 64%
Bud Kimbro 69 – 36%

Village of New Haven, Illinois President
*Kevin Edmonds 95 – 76%
Amy Lashley 30 – 24%

Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 1
*Sheila Jo Headlee 300 – 65%
Jack Bradshaw 162 – 35%

Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 3
*Steve Winkleman 200 – 76%
Doug Redman 62 – 24%

Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 4
*Tracy Nelson 318 – 54%
Keith Davis 276 – 46%

Village of Phillipstown, Illinois President
*Eric Henning 7 – 100%
Stan Maurer 0 – 0%

Mayor of Carmi, Illinois (White County)
*Jeff Pollard 1,096 – 65%
Lance Yearby 603 – 35%

Carmi, Illinois City Clerk
Cynthia Attebury 859 – 51%
Brian Allen 812 – 49%

Village of Enfield, Illinois President
*Tom Harbour 98 – 60%
Tim McGehee 66 – 40%

Mayor of Albion, Illinois (Edwards County)
*Wes Harris (I) 283 – 62%
Dennis Turpin (I) 174 – 38%

Village of Browns, Illinois President
*David Smith (I) 51 – 64%
Todd Bailey (I) 29 – 36%

West Salem Village Trustee
*Dennis Shular 139 – 44%
*Donny Knackmus 94 – 29%
Lisa D. Taylor 85 – 27%

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science.

