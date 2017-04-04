Illinois Election Results
* Indicates winner:
Mayor of Fairfield, Illinois
*Brent Maguire (I) 807 – 52%
David Simpson (I) 388 – 25%
Tim Sullivan (I) 305 – 20%
Jim Garrett (I) 27 – 2%
Danny Brooks (I) 8 – 1%
Mayor of Shawneetown, Illinois
*David Barker 233 – 67%
Terry Williams 113 – 33%
Village of Omaha President (Gallatin County)
*Bob Lambert 62 – 60%
Dennis West 35 – 34%
Waylon Rider 6 – 3%
Village of Ridgway, Illinois President
*Rebecca Mitchell 121 – 64%
Bud Kimbro 69 – 36%
Village of New Haven, Illinois President
*Kevin Edmonds 95 – 76%
Amy Lashley 30 – 24%
Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 1
*Sheila Jo Headlee 300 – 65%
Jack Bradshaw 162 – 35%
Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 3
*Steve Winkleman 200 – 76%
Doug Redman 62 – 24%
Carmi, Illinois Alderman Ward 4
*Tracy Nelson 318 – 54%
Keith Davis 276 – 46%
Village of Phillipstown, Illinois President
*Eric Henning 7 – 100%
Stan Maurer 0 – 0%
Mayor of Carmi, Illinois (White County)
*Jeff Pollard 1,096 – 65%
Lance Yearby 603 – 35%
Carmi, Illinois City Clerk
Cynthia Attebury 859 – 51%
Brian Allen 812 – 49%
Village of Enfield, Illinois President
*Tom Harbour 98 – 60%
Tim McGehee 66 – 40%
Mayor of Albion, Illinois (Edwards County)
*Wes Harris (I) 283 – 62%
Dennis Turpin (I) 174 – 38%
Village of Browns, Illinois President
*David Smith (I) 51 – 64%
Todd Bailey (I) 29 – 36%
West Salem Village Trustee
*Dennis Shular 139 – 44%
*Donny Knackmus 94 – 29%
Lisa D. Taylor 85 – 27%