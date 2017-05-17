Illinois, Dylan Meyer Finish Strong to Advance to National Championship

Central grad Dylan Meyer and University of Illinois Men’s Golf battled 40 mile per hour wind gusts Wednesday to hoist a (+6) performance to advance to the National Championship for the tenth straight season.

UNLV captured first place, and Auburn took second ahead of Illinois at Kampen Golf Course in Lafayette, Indiana.

Finishing tied for 28th overall, Meyer finished (+8) over three rounds with 75, 74, and 75.

The NCAA Championship will be held in Sugar Grove, Illinois May 26-30.

