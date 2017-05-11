Home Illinois Illinois Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center Following Crash May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Illinois man is airlifted to a trauma center following a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday evening just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jacob Knight, of Grayville, was driving north on Highway 1 east of E 400 Road, when he ran off the roadway. They say Knight swerved back onto the road trying to over-correct, losing control of his vehicle.

Knight’s vehicle ran off the roadway again, hitting a ditch before rolling over twice and hitting a tree.

He was taken to Wabash General Hospital by ambulance then airlifted to a trauma center for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Authorities did not issue any citations.

