Illinois Department of Commerce Announces Grant Recipients
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announces recipients of the Community Development Block Grant.
28 communities across the state will share federal funds totaling $13.2 million. These grants will help low-income communities invest in public infrastructure. Some of the projects include water, sanitary systems, and sewer enhancements.
State leaders say these types of investments help fuel future growth and economic development.
Below is the list of CDBG recipients:
Alexander County
- Cairo: $460,000
Cass County
- City of Beardstown: $497,000
Clark County:
- Casey: $500,000
- Martinsville: $500,000
Cumberland County
- County of Cumberland: $480,000
Edgar County
- Brocton: $500,000
Fayette County
- Vandalia: $500,000
Franklin County
- West Frankfort: $500,000
Fulton County
- London Mills: $500,000
Hamilton County
- Broughton: $500,000
Hancock County
- Hamilton: $350,000
Hardin County
- Hardin: $500,000
Knox County
- Williamsfield: $500,000
LaSalle County
- Lostant: $500,000
Lawrence County
- Lawrenceville: $500,000
- County of Lawrence: $422,006
McDonough County
- Macomb: $500,000
- Blandinsville: $500,000
Montgomery County
- Schram City: $500,000
Ogle County
- Polo: $500,000
Pulaski County
- Mound City: $500,000
Randolph County
- Ellis Grove: $320,000
Richland County
- Claremont Township: $500,000
Saline County
- Carrier Mills: $500,000
Shelby County
- Sigel Township: $500,000
- Findlay: $410,000
- Tower Hill: $290,000
Union County
- Alto Pass: $500,000