Illinois Department of Commerce Announces Grant Recipients January 15th, 2019

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announces recipients of the Community Development Block Grant.

28 communities across the state will share federal funds totaling $13.2 million. These grants will help low-income communities invest in public infrastructure. Some of the projects include water, sanitary systems, and sewer enhancements.

State leaders say these types of investments help fuel future growth and economic development.

Below is the list of CDBG recipients:

Alexander County

Cairo: $460,000

Cass County

City of Beardstown: $497,000

Clark County:

Casey: $500,000

Martinsville: $500,000

Cumberland County

County of Cumberland: $480,000

Edgar County

Brocton: $500,000

Fayette County

Vandalia: $500,000

Franklin County

West Frankfort: $500,000

Fulton County

London Mills: $500,000

Hamilton County

Broughton: $500,000

Hancock County

Hamilton: $350,000

Hardin County

Hardin: $500,000

Knox County

Williamsfield: $500,000

LaSalle County

Lostant: $500,000

Lawrence County

Lawrenceville: $500,000

County of Lawrence: $422,006

McDonough County

Macomb: $500,000

Blandinsville: $500,000

Montgomery County

Schram City: $500,000

Ogle County

Polo: $500,000

Pulaski County

Mound City: $500,000

Randolph County

Ellis Grove: $320,000

Richland County

Claremont Township: $500,000

Saline County

Carrier Mills: $500,000

Shelby County

Sigel Township: $500,000

Findlay: $410,000

Tower Hill: $290,000

Union County

Alto Pass: $500,000

