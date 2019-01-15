44News | Evansville, IN

Illinois Department of Commerce Announces Grant Recipients

January 15th, 2019 Illinois

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announces recipients of the Community Development Block Grant.

28 communities across the state will share federal funds totaling $13.2 million. These grants will help low-income communities invest in public infrastructure. Some of the projects include water, sanitary systems, and sewer enhancements.

State leaders say these types of investments help fuel future growth and economic development.

Below is the list of CDBG recipients:

Alexander County

  • Cairo: $460,000

Cass County

  • City of Beardstown: $497,000

Clark County:

  • Casey: $500,000
  • Martinsville: $500,000

Cumberland County

  • County of Cumberland: $480,000

Edgar County

  • Brocton: $500,000

Fayette County

  • Vandalia: $500,000

Franklin County

  • West Frankfort: $500,000

Fulton County

  • London Mills: $500,000

Hamilton County

  • Broughton: $500,000

Hancock County

  • Hamilton: $350,000

Hardin County

  • Hardin: $500,000

Knox County

  • Williamsfield: $500,000

LaSalle County

  • Lostant: $500,000

Lawrence County

  • Lawrenceville: $500,000
  • County of Lawrence: $422,006

McDonough County

  • Macomb: $500,000
  • Blandinsville: $500,000

Montgomery County

  • Schram City: $500,000

Ogle County

  • Polo: $500,000

Pulaski County

  • Mound City: $500,000

Randolph County

  • Ellis Grove: $320,000

Richland County

  • Claremont Township: $500,000

Saline County

  • Carrier Mills: $500,000

Shelby County

  • Sigel Township: $500,000
  • Findlay: $410,000
  • Tower Hill: $290,000

Union County

  • Alto Pass: $500,000

