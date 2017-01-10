44News | Evansville, IN

Illinois Couple Arrested After Two Year Drug Investigation

January 10th, 2017 Illinois

An Illinois couple is behind bars on a half a million dollar bond after authorities say they found a significant amount of meth during a drug raid. Tyce and Ruby Wade are charged with aggravated delivery of methamphetamine.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office along with other state agencies raided the home in the 100 block of West Oak Street in Allendale, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

During the raid authorities found a large amount of meth and other narcotics along with drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Both are being held in the Wabash County Jail on a $500,000 bond each. Authorities continue investigating this incident and more arrests are possible.

