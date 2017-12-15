Home Illinois Illinois Couple Arrested In Connection To West Virginia Murder December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

Two accused murderers are behind bars in southern Illinois. Our media partner at WFIW reports that Flora Police arrested 33-year-old Kenneth McCoy and 25-year-old Jessica Robert in connection to a murder that happened in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Police say they responded to a complaint of a couple that was begging at a gas station, but the two took off before officers arrived.

Officers later found the two at Walmart, and only then did they realize McCoy and Robert were wanted for murder and driving a stolen car from Indiana.

The two are being held at the Clay County Jail, awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.

