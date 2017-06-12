Illinois Congressman Introduces COVFEFE Act

An Illinois Congressman is taking a stab at President Trump by introducing the COVFEFE Act.

The proposed bill would classify presidential social media posts as presidential records.

It’s an acronym that is a nod to the president’s infamous typo on twitter.

It actually stands for ‘Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement’.

The proposal alters the current presidential records act that doesn’t include social media activity as presidential records.

The changes would also make it illegal for a sitting president to delete any posts on social media.

Comments

comments