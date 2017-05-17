Home Illinois Illinois Child Sex Crimes Bill Heads to the House May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

A bill that would eliminate statutes of limitations on child sex abuse and assault crimes in Illinois passes a house committee. Senate Bill 189 will be heading to the full House for a vote.

The author of the bill said sometimes reporting these types of crimes can take years. Removing the deadline will ensure abuse survivors can seek justice in their own time.

If this legislation becomes law, Illinois will join 36 other states that have removed criminal statutes of limitations for some or all sexual offenses against children.

