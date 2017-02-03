Home Illinois Illinois Bill to Decrease Cost of EpiPens February 3rd, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

With the cost of EpiPens skyrocketing, a new bill in Illinois looks to decrease the cost.

Currently, an EpiPen costs around $600, depending on the brand. In contrast, a manual syringe kit only costs $10.

Last year, Illinois legislation passed a law that allows emergency responders to use a syringe to administer the drug instead of using an EpiPen. Lawmakers are now attempting to expand that training to schools, churches and other public spaces.

Many advocates for the program agree that a course should be mandatory for anyone to administer the medicine.

Comments

comments