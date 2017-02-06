Home Illinois Illinois Bill to Add Surcharge to Phone Bills February 6th, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

A proposed Bill in Illinois could add a surcharge on phones bills to build a trauma center in Chicago.

House Bill 477 would add $.02 every month for the next decade to the 911 portion of cell phone and land line bills.

Lawmakers will hear the Bill on Wednesday in the Human Services Committee.

Some first responders feel these fees should only be for 911 purposes, but this Bill could open the door for other non-emergency interests to redirect 911 funding.

