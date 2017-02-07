Home Illinois Illinois Becomes First State to Partner with Lead Higher Initiative February 7th, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

Illinois is the first state to sign onto the Lead Higher Initiative. This plan is aimed at closing race and income gaps in student access to advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses. Illinois is the first state chosen, due to its commitment to improving quality and equity in schools.

Governor Bruce Rauner and Education Secretary Beth Purvis signed up to apply for the program. Purvis says it will help the state reach students who may not feel ready to pursue college or a career.

