Illinois Attorney General’s Office Will Host Four Identity Theft Seminars
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is hosting four free identity theft seminars this month. State leaders say identity theft is the biggest threat facing consumers especially senior citizens.
Seminars will be held for residents in Mt. Carmel, Carmi, Fairfield, and Olney. These are designed to give residents the tools and information to protect their identity.
Details on the upcoming seminars can be found below:
Mt. Carmel Identity Theft Seminar
When: Tuesday November 14, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
Where: Mt. Carmel Senior Center, 115 E. 3rd Street in Mt. Carmel
Carmi Identity Theft Seminar
When: Tuesday November 14, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
Where: Wabash Christian Retirement Village, 216 College Blvd. in Carmi
Fairfield Identity Theft Seminar
When: Friday, November 17, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
Where: Fairfield Senior Center, “The Kontiki”, 211 S.E. 2nd Street in Fairfield
Olney Identity Theft Seminar
When: Friday November 17, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
Where: Olney Senior Center, 308 E. Main Street in Olney
If you have questions or want to RSVP, call State Rep. Reis’ office at 618-392-0108.