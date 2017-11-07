Home Illinois Illinois Attorney General’s Office Will Host Four Identity Theft Seminars November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is hosting four free identity theft seminars this month. State leaders say identity theft is the biggest threat facing consumers especially senior citizens.

Seminars will be held for residents in Mt. Carmel, Carmi, Fairfield, and Olney. These are designed to give residents the tools and information to protect their identity.

Details on the upcoming seminars can be found below:

Mt. Carmel Identity Theft Seminar

When: Tuesday November 14, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Where: Mt. Carmel Senior Center, 115 E. 3rd Street in Mt. Carmel

Carmi Identity Theft Seminar

When: Tuesday November 14, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

Where: Wabash Christian Retirement Village, 216 College Blvd. in Carmi

Fairfield Identity Theft Seminar

When: Friday, November 17, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Where: Fairfield Senior Center, “The Kontiki”, 211 S.E. 2nd Street in Fairfield

Olney Identity Theft Seminar

When: Friday November 17, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Where: Olney Senior Center, 308 E. Main Street in Olney

If you have questions or want to RSVP, call State Rep. Reis’ office at 618-392-0108.

