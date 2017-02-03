Home Illinois Illinois Attorney General Warns of Immigration Scams February 3rd, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

With the recent executive actions on immigration from President Donald Trump, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan wants immigrant communities to stay vigilant for scammers.

She warns that scammers are posing as lawyers and demanding steep initial payments for legal help. She also warns that fraudsters are posing as part of the government or law enforcement and threatening deportation if a fee is not paid.

Immigration services will never ask for payments by phone.

Attorney General Madigan’s office suggest contacting the local consulate office for questions and concerns.

