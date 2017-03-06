Home Illinois Illinois Attorney General Releases Top Consumer Complaints for 2016 March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announces the top consumer complaints for the state for 2016. Consumer debt and identity theft ranked as the top concerns among Illinois consumers last year. Followed by phone and home improvement scams. Complaints about telemarketing calls rounded out the top five complaints.

The top consumer complaints are listed below:

1. Consumer Debt (mortgages, collection agencies, banks) – Number of complaints – 2,783

2. Identity Theft (government document fraud, credit cards, utilities, data breaches) – Number of complaints – 2,391

3. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, investment schemes, lottery scams, phishing) – Number of complaints – 2,387

4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing) – Number of complaints – 2,094

5. Telecommunications (telemarketing, cable and satellite TV, phone service and repairs, cell phones) – Number of complaints – 1,851

6. Education (for-profit schools, student loan debt, loan counseling) – Number of complaints – 1,691

7. Used Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (as-is used cars, financing, warranties) – Number of complaints – 1,648

8. Internet/Mail Order Products (Internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising) – Number of complaints – 955

9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups) – Number of complaints – 677

10. New Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (financing, defects, advertising) – Number of complaints – 668

