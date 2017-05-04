Illinois Attorney General Reaches Settlement with P-Tel

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced a settlement with prepaid wireless company Platinum Tel Communications (P-Tel). P-Tel abruptly shut down and failed to refund money owed to customers. The settlement allows customers to receive refunds for unused wireless services.

Before the shutdown, P-Tel advertised prepaid no contract wireless services. P-Tel then informed customers they were going out of business and services would not continue. When customers requested refunds, they were told services were non-refundable.

Along with allowing customers to receive their refunds, the settlement also bans P-Tel from selling prepaid services ever again.

Comments

comments