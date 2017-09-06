Home Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madgan Joins Fight to Defend DACA Program September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The fallout continues from President Trump’s decision to end the DACA Program. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan joined 15 other attorney generals, suing to uphold the program.

The suit claims the federal government violated due process, hurts the economy and violates the constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by discriminating against Dreamers.

More than 40,000 people in Illinois have been accepted into DACA since 2012.

Madigan’s office says the state would lose more than $2 billion without DACA, and ending the program would cost the state nearly $7 billion over the next 10 years.



