Illinois Attorney General finds 500 More Clergy Abuse Cases

More information is being released in the ongoing investigation of child sex abuse in the Catholic clergy.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Wednesday that her office has found 500 more Catholic Clergy accused of sexually abusing children that the church has never made public.

Madigan started her investigation back in August following the Pennsylvania grand jury report claiming thousands of children were abused by priests.

The six dioceses have publicly identified 185 clergy members as having been “credibly” accused of child sexual abuse, her office found allegations of sexual abuse by at least 500 more.

Madigan says the Catholic Church failed to thoroughly investigate allegations and provide the public with a complete and accurate accounting of all sexual abuse behavior.

A Clergy Abuse Hotline was launched by Madigan in August for anyone wanting report allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members.

The office has received over 300 communications via phone, email, and mail.

Illinois residents with any information on allegations of sexual assault and abuse can call the hotline via 1-888-414-7678.

Click here to view Madigan’s full report.

